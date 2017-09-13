Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Heads To Nintendo Switch

Doom isn't the only Bethesda-published shooter on the way to Nintendo Switch. In addition to a port of last year's excellent id Software shooter, the upcoming FPS Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is also coming to Nintendo's hybrid console.

Unfortunately, we don't have much more information beyond that at this point. The game was confirmed during today's ongoing Nintendo Direct event, and it was slated for a release at some point in 2018. The PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions, on the other hand, launch on October 27.

While the added wait is unfortunate, it is notable that we're seeing some mature, big-name shooters make their way to Nintendo's platform. There was no word on if we might also see the other recent Wolfenstein games also make their way to the system.

There's still more news to come, and you can watch the Nintendo Direct live here. You can also check out our roundup of all the news from the Nintendo Direct here.