Feature Article

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Features A Wonderful Easter Egg

See what awaits fans of the series.

by on

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus presents players with a full single-player campaign and ample opportunities to shoot Nazis. It's a single-player-only game, with no multiplayer component at all, but there is more to it than just the base campaign. Spoilers for a Wolfenstein II Easter egg lie ahead.

During the game, a German U-boat submarine serves as a hub for your adventure. There's an arcade machine located here, and it's not just for decoration--interact with it, and you'll be able to play something called Wolfstone 3D. As the name suggests, this is a playable version of Wolfenstein 3D, the classic first-person shooter that helped to popularize the genre and marked the series' shift from overhead stealth-action games to FPS. There is, however, a twist--as you can see from the side of the arcade cabinet, this is meant to be a German game. Rather than playing as someone slaying Nazis, you actually play as a German character, and there are new textures to accommodate this.

MachineGames' previous Wolfenstein games also hid Wolfenstein 3D levels; those were hidden as secret "nightmares" that played out if you came across a bed for protagonist BJ Blazkowicz to sleep in. Wolfenstein II's Wolfstone 3D is harder to miss, given the prominent placement of the arcade machine, but it also marks a notable expansion in what's playable: all six episodes from Wolfenstein 3D are included. You can check out some gameplay from it in the video above.

Wolfenstein II releases tomorrow, October 27, for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. We recently took an in-depth look at the history of the Wolfenstein series, including the development of and significance of Wolfenstein 3D. For more, check out our roundup of all our Wolfenstein II features and videos, and stay tuned for our full review and in-depth guides.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
    Chris Pereira

