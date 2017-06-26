Wolfenstein 2, Mario + Rabbids Among Leaders Of E3 2017 Game Critics Nominations

E3 2017 wrapped up a week and a half ago, and today the nominees for the annual E3 Game Critics Awards were published. The headliners of this year's selections are Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, and Middle-earth: Shadow of War, all of which scored four nominations including Best of Show.

Kingdom Battle, the turn-based strategy game featuring both Mario and Rabbids characters, was announced at Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference and is shaping up to be a really fun XCOM-like title. In addition to Best of Show, it's also up for Best Original Game, Best Console Game, and Best Strategy Game.

Bethesda revealed Wolfenstein II at its press conference, and the game takes main character BJ Blazkowicz to a Nazi-occupied United States. It's up for Best of Show, Best Console Game, Best PC Game, and Best Action Game.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War was officially unveiled earlier this year, but it had a big presence at E3. It's up for Best of Show, Best Console Game, Best PC Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game.

Ubisoft, Nintendo, and Sony all received numerous nominations for other games, as well. Assassin's Creed: Origins, Far Cry 5, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and Transference all are nominated for awards, while Super Mario Odyssey is up for Best of Show, Best Console Game, and Best Action/Adventure Game. Sony, meanwhile, got nominations for Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, Hidden Agenda, and others.

Nominees for the Game Critics Awards are selected by ballots from video game media outlets worldwide (GameSpot is one of the outlets which submits a ballot). When the nominees are selected, the outlets then vote for one of the five games in each category to win. To be eligible for an award, a game must be on display, either publicly or behind closed doors, during the E3 conference. It must be shown in a hands-on, playable state.

You can see the full list of nominees here; the winners of the awards will be announced on Wednesday, June 28. If you missed anything from E3 2017, you can catch up with our roundups of news and announcements. Check out every new game announced, every game that's coming in 2017, and the 12 biggest surprises from the conference.