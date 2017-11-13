Wolfenstein 2 DLC Release Dates Revealed

Bethesda has revealed more details about the upcoming DLC packs for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The publisher announced its DLC plans for the game this past summer, and now it has confirmed when each of the expansions is scheduled to release.

As previously detailed, The Freedom Chronicles season pass consists of four DLC expansions for Wolfenstein II, the first of which--Episode Zero--is available now for players who pre-ordered the title or purchased the season pass. It will be followed on December 14 by The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe, a new mission that stars former quarterback Joseph Stallion as he "smash[es] through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space."

The third DLC expansion arrives a month later, on January 30, and is called The Diaries of Agent Silent Death. It puts players in the role of ex-OSS agent Jessica Valiant and has them "infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas." The final expansion, The Deeds of Captain Wilkins, launches in March and tasks players with dismantling a Nazi operation in Alaska.

The Freedom Chronicles season pass costs US $25 / £18 / AU $35 and includes all of the aforementioned DLC packs. Players can also purchase each of the expansions individually, though Bethesda has yet to announce pricing details for them.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is now available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is also coming to Nintendo Switch sometime next year. You can learn more about the title in our Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus review.