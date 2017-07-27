Wolfenstein 2 DLC Packs And Season Pass Announced, Here's What's Included

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launches in October, but publisher Bethesda has already unveiled the game's DLC plan. The shooter will receive four expansions as part of a newly revealed Freedom Chronicles season pass, which costs US $25 / £18 / AU $35.

The first of these expansions, called Episode Zero, will be available at launch for season pass holders or as a free bonus to those who pre-order. The add-on will introduce you to the trio of playable heroes who will star in the subsequent three DLC packs, which will arrive post-launch.

Expansion number one is called The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe, and it stars a former professional quarterback called Joseph Stallion. The second, The Diaries of Agent Silent Death, will see you "infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas" as ex-OSS agent Jessica Valiant. The final DLC pack is titled The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins, and it will task you with dismantling a Nazi operation in Alaska.

It's unclear at this stage whether the expansions will be available individually, outside the season pass. Bethesda said further information, including gameplay details and release dates, will emerge "soon."

It was also revealed recently that Wolfenstein II will be enhanced for Xbox One X when the console launches on November 7. In addition, the game will receive a 184-page art book tie-in.

We recently got our hands on the shooter, and we think it makes the most of its American setting. For more, check out 24 minutes of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus gameplay. The game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 27.