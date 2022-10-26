Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date Set For March 3, 2023

Team Ninja has announced that its upcoming Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will officially launch on March 3, 2023. Set in a dark fantasy version of China during its warring Three Kingdoms period of history, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is aiming to be bigger in scale than Team Ninja's Nioh games and even more challenging.

While its core structure will be familiar to fans of the genre--tough foes that can easily smash through your defenses, checkpoints that respawn enemies, and limited healing options--the game does have a much faster and more aggressive approach to that genre's foundation.

After launch, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will receive three DLC packs that contain new stages, weapons, demons, and more. The game itself will also be available in several editions, including a deluxe digital version that comes with a season pass, digital artbook, and digital soundtrack.

The game is entering a very busy month next year, as March 2023 will see the release of Capcom's Resident Evil 4 remake and Ubisoft's pirate-simulator Skull and Bones.

"The speedy gameplay, the variety of attack options, and the push-and-pull nature of the spirit system make Wo Long feel like a fresh spin on Souls-like games," Phil Hornshaw wrote in GameSpot's Wo-Long: Fallen Dynasty preview. "It captures the difficulty and skill players like about the genre, while pushing a different kind of action game feel, one more akin to some of Team Ninja's other titles.

Though we haven't seen all of Wo Long in action yet, Team Ninja's demo does a great job of giving a snapshot of a tough game that starts at the same place as other Souls-likes and goes in an exciting new direction."

While Wo-Long: Fallen Dynasty will launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S as a day-one Game Pass title--it'll also be available on PC, PS5, and PS4--but don't expect Team Ninja to eventually bring its Nioh games to the Microsoft platform. Producers Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa recently confirmed that the Nioh series will never release on Xbox.