Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay Trailer Boasts Boss Battles With Demons And Legendary Warriors

It's Lu Bu!

The new Action trailer for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty shows off boss fights with demon animals and legendary warriors. The trailer was released to celebrate that digital pre-orders are now open.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is set in a mystical version of the Three Kingdoms period, the setting of the classic Chinese epic Romance of the Three Kingdoms as well as innumerable video games such as Dynasty Warriors. The trailer shows the protagonist facing against and teaming up with many of the legendary figures of the period, including Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, Zhao Yun, and Lu Bu. Demon-infected animal bosses are also shown, including a giant ape, a projectile tossing alligator, and a massive demon-infested boar.

The trailer shows off combat with ordinary soldiers and magical bosses. In a variety of footage across environments, Wo Long's warrior dodges and parries attacks, counters with martial arts moves like kicks and jabs, and executes enemies. He wields swords, scimitars, spears, and axes. The trailer also shows tools like smoke bombs and what appears to be fire powder.

The trailer marks that digital pre-orders are now available ahead of the game's March 3, 2023 release. If you pick up a physical or digital pre-order, you'll receive the Baihu Armor. Digital pre-orders will also grant the Zhuque Armor. A steelbook edition will also be avaliable at launch and will include the DLC items Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong. If you have an Xbox Series X|S or a PlayStation 5, you can check out the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo. The game will also be on Game Pass on PC and console at launch.

