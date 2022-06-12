Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, From Team Ninja, Coming To Xbox And PC

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a new action game from Team Ninja, the makers of Nioh, is coming to Xbox and PC. The game takes place in China, where demons and monsters are running rampant, ravaging villages and murdering people. There were also a couple of dragons, so the game is likely leaning heavily into mythology.

The trailer showed the protagonist battling both other humans and demons alike, battling with a two-handed sword. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is being produced by Fumihiko Yasuda, who worked on Nioh, and Masaaki Yamagiwa, who worked on Bloodborne. The game is set in an alternate version of the late Han Dynasty, where demons and monsters are plaguing the three kingdoms. The fighting style is based on Chinese material arts, where players will need to master the art of combat to fight back the demons.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is launching in early 2023, and is coming to Xbox and PC, as revealed during the Xbox/Bethesda showcase. It will also be included in Xbox and PC Game Pass, as well as the cloud.