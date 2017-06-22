With Steam's Summer Sale Underway, Humble Store Is Giving Away A Free Game

The much-anticipated Steam Summer sale has begun, offering discounts on a huge number of games. The Humble Store, meanwhile, has a more limited sale underway, but there's at least one very good reason to head over there right now: a free game.

For the next two days, the Humble Store is offering up free copies of Killing Floor for PC. The co-op zombie shooter has since been followed by a sequel (which, as noted below, is currently on sale), but the original has been updated with a lot of content over the years and is still a good time with friends.

Just Killing Floor stuff

All you'll need to get a copy is a free Humble account; simply create one or log in to your existing account and head over to Killing Floor's store page to claim your freebie. You'll be provided with a code that can be redeemed to play the game on Steam, and it'll be yours to keep and play forever. The offer is available until 10 AM PT on Saturday, June 24.

The Humble Store has a number of promotions going on right now, but this free game comes as part of a sale centered around first-person shooters. Among other things, you can pick up Superhot or Killing Floor 2 for $15 each, Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition for $35, or Insurgency for $2.49. These prices are all the same on Steam, with the exception of Insurgency, which is $1.49 on there. However, if you're a Humble Monthly subscriber, don't forget that you get 10% off your Humble Store purchases. That said, purchases on Steam are one of the only ways to acquire Steam Summer sale trading cards, if you're looking to get your hands on any of those.