With No New PGA Tour Game This Year, 2K Opts For A "Baller Edition" Of 2K21 Instead

2K Sports is not releasing a new PGA Tour 2K game this year, but the company is launching a new edition of PGA Tour 2K21 called the Baller Edition. This new version of the game includes the base game, all previously released DLC courses and modes, and cosmetic content.

Players also get the "Golden Touch Pack," which comes with a gold putter and driver, as well as some of the "novelty" putters that 2K has released since launch. What's more, it includes the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack that comes with Boa golf shoes and other Adidas gear.

Once again, 2K recruited Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin in the Adam Sandler golf movie Happy Gilmore, to promote the Baller Edition, which releases this month.

The Baller Edition is priced at $80, but people who already own PGA Tour 2K21 can upgrade for $25. Additionally, 2K is launching the Puma Swag Pack and the Callaway Club Drop Pack, both of which feature new clothes and gear, for $10 each.

Outside of the new content, 2K announced it will add new multiplayer playlists courses each month created by the community. These courses are designed by Americans VctryLnSprts and Mattf27, Canadians Crazycanuck1985 and Arctic Fury, b101design from the United Kingdom, and New Zealander Energ1zer. Here is a rundown of what to expect, as written by 2K:

“Long Game, Short Game” for November – challenging players to use their full array of skills and execute long drives, crisp wedge work, and precision putts;

“Winter” for December – celebrating the season with chilly destinations and frosty design elements;

“New Year, New Challenge” for January – requiring a high degree of skill and technical prowess for designers and players alike;

“Lunar New Year (Tiger/Water)” for February – incorporating a focus on water and Asian themes and locations.

PGA Tour 2K21 sold 2.5 million copies and 2K now owns developer HB Studios. The company says the next PGA Tour 2K game will be "bigger and better," and it will face increased competition, as EA Sports is reviving its PGA Tour series in 2022.