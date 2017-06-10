With Its Deadline Looming, PaRappa Creator Shows Off New Project Rap Rabbit Concept Video

Project Rap Rabbit is still raising money on Kickstarter, but the team behind the rhythm-based adventure game, slotted for PlayStation 4 and PC, is now giving a first look at gameplay in the concept trailer above.

The video is based on a prototype of the game, but it shows off some of Project Rap Rabbit's music style and rap mechanics. If it has a familiar feel, that's because it's being developed by the creators of classic rhythm games PaRappa The Rapper and Gitaroo Man.

The game follows Toto-Maru, a rabbit meets farm boy, and his sidekick Otama-Maru on their quest to save the world. The planet is becoming an increasingly hostile place, thanks to some nastly looking "overlords," and the heroes need to create peace by "embracing the strength of music and by using the magic of rhythm and rhyme." The art style takes players to an alternate world, inspired by 16th century Japan, and promises to blend traditional Japanese artwork and modern rap culture.

The developers have raised roughly US $180,000 of their $1.1 million goal, and with just nine days of fundraising to go it’s looking increasingly unlikely they’ll fundraise successfully. They'll only receive their Kickstarter funding if they reach their goal by that deadline. As a stretch goal, the team has committed to making a version of the game for Nintendo Switch if they exceed their goal and raise $1.5 million.

If you'd like to donate or want to read more about how the game's rap battle dynamics will work, head over to its Kickstarter page, and follow our full coverage here at GameSpot for the latest news on Project Rap Rabbit.