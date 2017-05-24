With Hitman's Future Unclear, Grab Five Classic Hitman Games For $10 On PC

A recent Square Enix announcement has called into question the future of the Hitman series. While we don't know if or when we'll see a new game released, PC owners can pick up the bulk of the series right now at a steep discount.

Hitman Collection, a bundle of the first five games in the Hitman series, is currently discounted on Amazon (via Wario64). The digital version--which gets you the games on Steam--can be picked up for $10, well below its usual price of $40. While all of these games have been steeply discounted before on their own, this works out to a mere $2 per title, which isn't too shabby. Here's what's included:

That represents the bulk of the series; in terms of core entries, it only leaves out last year's episodic Hitman, which was quite good. The Hitman franchise is also comprised of the excellent Hitman Go, as well as Hitman Sniper. Both of those started out as mobile games, though Go has since been ported to other platforms.

Earlier this month, Square Enix--owner of Hitman developer IO Interactive--revealed that it plans to divest ownership of the studio. This could result in IO being sold off to another company, though whether the rights to the Hitman IP would also change hands is unknown. Subsequently, IO experienced a round of layoffs, the specifics of which have not been shared.