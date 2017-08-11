With Destiny 2's Release Drawing Close, Destiny's Final Trials Of Osiris Event Is Now Underway

While Destiny will continue to operate even after the release of Destiny 2, it won't feature the same level of support as before. Much as Destiny saw its final Iron Banner event recently, it's now time for the last Trials of Osiris.

Crucible players can once again form groups of three and attempt to make it to the Lighthouse and nab some desirable gear. But rather than featuring just one map, you'll get to play across them all, as Bungie revealed in the tweet below.

The very last Trials for Destiny 1 is live. All of these maps are yours. pic.twitter.com/J0pc1c3kk3 — Bungie (@Bungie) August 11, 2017

Trials of Osiris runs from now until August 15 at 2 AM PT / 5 AM ET / 10 AM BST. As with Iron Banner, level advantages are enabled, meaning you'll need to bring the best gear you have to the fight in order to have a real shot at succeeding.

This marks the last of Destiny's limited-time events, which have been winding down since Destiny 2's reveal earlier this year. Destiny will remain playable for the foreseeable future, but Bungie and Activision are undoubtedly counting on players making the transition to the new game, which launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version follows on October 24, but a beta will first take place in late August. That will feature some changes and improvements over the earlier console beta.