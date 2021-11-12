Xur Location Obi-Wan Sizzle Reel Trials Rewards This Week Disney+ Day Releases Back 4 Blood Update Best Vanguard Loadouts
With Assassin's Creed Infinity Coming, Narrative Director Darby McDevitt Returns To Ubisoft

"I have never been more excited about the places we're going and the stories I get to tell with this crew."

By on

Comments

Assassin's Creed narrative director Darby McDevitt is returning to Ubisoft to once again work on the popular series. Following a report from VGC about his return, McDevitt confirmed the news personally on Twitter.

"It's true! As I pondered my career over the past year, I focused on my desire to explore new ideas and unknown frontiers. Much to my delight, this is reflected in my return to Ubisoft to work on AC. I’m excited to continue my journey. Stay tuned!" McDevitt wrote. In another tweet, the writer said, "I have never been more excited about the places we're going and the stories I get to tell with this crew."

McDevitt didn't elaborate any more than that, but he returns to Ubisoft presumably to work on the ambitious Assassin's Creed Infinity project. Recently, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said Infinity--or whatever the game's final name is--will offer everything that fans love about the Assassin's Creed franchise and it won't be free-to-play.

"It's not going to be a free-to-play [game]," Guillemot said. "This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It's going to be very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in all the other Assassin's Creed games, all the elements that they love... right from the start. So it's going to be a huge game. But with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past."

A report said the game won't be released until 2024 at the soonest.

McDevitt worked at Ubisoft for more than 10 years before leaving in March 2021 to join Illogika as the narrative director for an unannounced game. The studio recently announced that it is making a single-player A Quiet Place game.

In other Ubisoft news, Far Cry boss Dan Hay is leaving the company as work apparently gets underway on Far Cry 7 that will reportedly take on a new live-service approach.

Recently, Kotaku reported that Ubisoft's teams in Canada have been bleeding talent, and the company is offering pay rises to senior leaders to keep people on board.

Ubisoft is also facing ongoing pressure regarding its alleged "frat house" workplace culture of sexism and abuse. Ubisoft said it made changes to its workplace environment, but the changes have been referred to by a workers' advocacy group as empty promises.

