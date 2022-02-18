Witcher, Uncharted, And God Of War Devs Congratulate Guerrilla On Launch Of Horizon Forbidden West

Sony's Horizon Forbidden West is out now around the world, and its launch is being celebrated by other first-party PlayStation studios and other teams across the industry.

The Last of Us and Uncharted developer Naughty Dog congratulated Forbidden West developer Guerrilla on the launch and said, "We can't wait to join Aloy in uncovering the mysteries of the beautiful world you crafted." Sucker Punch Productions, the developer of Ghost of Tsushima, said in its own flattering message, "Congratulations to our incredible friends at Guerrilla on the launch. We are all so excited to embark on Aloy's journey this weekend." Both posts included custom art, which is a nice touch.

Congratulations to our wonderful friends @Guerrilla on the release of Horizon Forbidden West! We can't wait to join Aloy in uncovering the mysteries of the beautiful world you crafted.

Illustration by @irvinpaints pic.twitter.com/Up4fzmvP53 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) February 18, 2022

#HorizonForbiddenWest is out today! Congratulations to our incredible friends at @Guerrilla on the launch. We are all so excited to embark on Aloy's journey this weekend! 🏹💙 pic.twitter.com/BIcU0bqYse — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director's Cut Out Now! (@SuckerPunchProd) February 18, 2022

God of War studio Sony Santa Monica also reacted to the launch, congratulating Guerrilla and sharing a stylized photo of Aloy showing Atreus her bow, with Kratos looking on.

Congratulations to @Guerrilla on the fantastic launch of #HorizonForbiddenWest!

We can't wait to jump back in and play as Aloy all weekend! 🏹#RiseAboveOurRuin pic.twitter.com/CsehhWhXnV — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) February 18, 2022

Outside of Sony studios, The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red congratulated Guerrilla on the launch of Forbidden West and shared an image of Geralt from The Witcher and Forbidden West hero Aloy jumping into the air preparing for an epic high-five.

We're loving #HorizonZeroDawn, congratz to the @Guerrilla team and a high five from Geralt! pic.twitter.com/cujMKBufnJ — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 2, 2017

For more, check out GameSpot's Horizon Forbidden West review and what other critics think. The 2017 game, Horizon Zero Dawn, sold 2.6 million copies in its first two weeks on its way to selling more than 20 million over its lifetime.