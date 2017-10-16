Witcher Dev CD Projekt Red Talks Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Culture Amid Staff Morale Concerns

With development on The Witcher 3 and its DLC complete, and work on Gwent and Cyberpunk 2077 underway, there hasn't been much word out of CD Projekt Red recently. That is, with the exception of some criticism from ex-employees on Glassdoor--a site used to review companies and supervisors--which has now made enough waves to warrant a response from the studio itself.

In an open letter published on Twitter, co-founder Marcin Iwinski and studio head Adam Badowski spoke about the studio's culture and concerns surrounding what all of this could mean for its future. The two reference the negative Glassdoor reviews--which mention low pay and long hours--but they don't address any of the specific criticisms.

"If you're following news related to CD Projekt Red, you might have recently stumbled on information regarding morale here at the studio," the letter reads. "We'd normally avoid commenting on company reviews on spaces like Glassdoor, but this around--especially in light of the fact that we haven't communicated anything about Cyberpunk 2077 for a long time and saw some gamers getting worried about the project--we'd like to elaborate on a few things."

Among the subjects the letter touches on are departures--which it largely chalks up to standard changes for a game developer. It notes that headcount has almost doubled from the 200 people it had when The Witcher 3 launched. It adds that hiring continues, and that anyone leaving--even a big name--won't jeopardize ongoing development.

"When we start down the road to creating something, we know the destination and we're sure of one thing: even if something feels impossible, it doesn't mean it is," the letter continues. "And, as it turns out, most often things are perfectly possible, they just require a lot of faith, commitment, and spirit. This approach to making games is not for everyone. It often requires a conscious effort to 'reinvent the wheel'--even if you personally think it already works like a charm. But you know what? We believe reinventing that wheel every friggin' time is what makes a better game."

Regarding its much-anticipated new game, the letter only states, "Cyberpunk 2077 is progressing as planned, but we are taking our time--in this case, silence is the cost of making a great game." Little about the game has been announced beyond the fact that it is an ambitious RPG that has been in development for more than five years and is headed to PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Earlier this year, CD Projekt Red acknowledged that early Cyberpunk 2077 files had leaked and were being held for ransom.

You can read the full open letter below. We'll report back as the situation develops.

