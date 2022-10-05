Witcher 4 Coming 2025 At The Soonest

The next Witcher game won't be here anytime soon. CD Projekt joint CEO Adam Kicinski said during an investor call this week that the game, which is being made in Epic's Unreal Engine 5, is going to take some time. The game is in development under the working title Polaris.

"For Polaris we are preparing technology. This is the first project to be released on the new engine, Unreal Engine 5, [so] there is a need for some extra work making this technology," he said, as reported by IGN. "For this project, for sure we need some extra effort to deliver."

Asked if would be appropriate to believe that The Witcher 4 is more than three years away from launch, Kicinski said yes, it would be. The executive added that he expects The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6 will have a smoother development because the foundation via Unreal Engine 5 will already be in place. Each of those games should take about three years to develop, Kicinski said.

The Witcher 4 was announced in March, so no one should expect it to be released until March 2025 at the very soonest. The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6, or whatever they end up being called, will be released within six years of when The Witcher 4 launches.

In addition to a new Witcher trilogy, CD Projekt is developing a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and other new games. You can see a breakdown of these titles below, as GameSpot reported on previously.

In other news, CD Projekt co-founder and joint-CEO Marcin Iwinski is leaving the company after nearly 30 years.

Upcoming Games From CD Projekt

Project Sirius

For Project Sirius, this Witcher game is described as an innovative take on the series that is aimed at both veteran fans and people new to the franchise. Currently in pre-production, it is being developed by Flame in the Flood developer The Molasses Flood and has 60+ people involved in its creation.

Project Polaris

Project Polaris is described as a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and has more than 150 people working on it at CD Projekt Red. This game will be the start of a new Witcher trilogy that is aiming to be delivered within a 6-year period following the Polaris release.

Project Canis Majoris

A story-driven single-player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe, this game will be developed by a third-party studio that will be led by ex-Witcher veterans.

Project Orion

The working title for the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, this new game set in the universe created by Mike Pondsmith will arrive after the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion and will once again be developed by CD Projekt Red.

Project Hadar

The newest IP from CD Projekt, Project Hadar has been in "IP incubation" since 2021 and is currently in the conceptual phase. This game is described as being distinct from Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher and is being developed 100% internally.