Witcher 3's Free Next-Gen Update Arrives Next Month Alongside Complete Edition
Content inspired by the Netflix Witcher show is included in the Complete Edition.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.
CD Projekt Red is promising a "plethora of enhancements" such as ray-tracing, faster loading times, and new content based on The Witcher Netflix series. More details on the new content included in the Complete Edition will be announced during a livestream next week.
The Complete Edition includes the base game, all DLC, and the two major expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. At launch, the Complete Edition will be digital-only, but a physical version is coming later.
For anyone who already owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, they can get the next-gen upgrades for free. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are also welcoming "numerous improvements" and the Netflix content, but not until later on.
As for Netflix's Witcher series, Season 3 is coming during Summer 2023. Season 4 is in the works, too, but Henry Cavill is dropping out and will be replaced by Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation