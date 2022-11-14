Witcher 3's Free Next-Gen Update Arrives Next Month Alongside Complete Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update will launch on December 14, CD Projekt Red has announced. The upgrade arrives as part of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

CD Projekt Red is promising a "plethora of enhancements" such as ray-tracing, faster loading times, and new content based on The Witcher Netflix series. More details on the new content included in the Complete Edition will be announced during a livestream next week.

Coming soon

The Complete Edition includes the base game, all DLC, and the two major expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. At launch, the Complete Edition will be digital-only, but a physical version is coming later.

For anyone who already owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, they can get the next-gen upgrades for free. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are also welcoming "numerous improvements" and the Netflix content, but not until later on.

As for Netflix's Witcher series, Season 3 is coming during Summer 2023. Season 4 is in the works, too, but Henry Cavill is dropping out and will be replaced by Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.