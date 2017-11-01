Witcher 3 Xbox One X Enhancements Revealed; Destiny 2 Level Cap Increase! - GS News Roundup

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Edmond Tran is here to tell you all about what little video game news happened since the last time we made one of these videos!

The Witcher 3 Xbox One X Enhancements Detailed, Include 4K Support

If you’re jonesing to get your Xbox One X and play all your favourite games in higher fidelity, then here’s another one to look forward to. CD Projekt Red today confirmed a bunch of improvements to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Xbox, including a slew of graphical tweaks and supersampling support!

EA Not Making More Nintendo Switch Games Soon

EA is one of the industry’s biggest third-party publishers, but it looks like they’re taking careful steps when it comes to their activity on Nintendo’s wildly successful Switch console. The company released FIFA 18 on it last year, but Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen had some interesting things to say about the company's strategy on the hybrid console.

Destiny 2 Curse Of Osiris DLC Increases The Level Cap

Look, it’s no surprise that Destiny 2’s expansion pack will mean a level cap increase, but it’s still exciting to hear. Bungie made this clarification and dropped a few more details about what we can expect from the upcoming DLC come this December, and lemme tell you, this Guardian is excited.

