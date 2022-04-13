Witcher 3 PS5/Xbox Series X Versions Delayed As CD Projekt Red Takes Over Development

CD Projekt Red has announced the new-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will see the hit RPG released on PS5 and Xbox Series X, has been delayed. A new release date was not shared, but it will not arrive in the second quarter (meaning between now and the end of June), as was previously announced.

The delay is due to CD Projekt Red's internal development taking over the project. "We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice," it said in a tweet today. Previously, Saber Interactive had been handling the port.

No reason was given for the shift to CDPR's internal team, which is also continuing work on improving Cyberpunk 2077 and developing its post-release content. Likewise, we don't currently have any sense of how long this delay might be, but based on the vague timeline shared, we won't be seeing it any sooner than July 2022. Previously, the port had been slated for release in late 2021, though CD Projekt Red warned that it could be delayed.

Those who already own The Witcher 3 will be able to upgrade to the new editions for free, although specifics on exactly how that process will work (such as whether Xbox One owners can shift to the PS5 version) have not been announced. Likewise, we don't yet know what kind of enhancements will be made, although all of The Witcher 3's DLC will be included.