Witcher 3 For PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Release Window Narrowed Down For This Year

The Witcher 3's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S version will be released in Q4 2022, developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed. That means it'll launch in the October-December period.

The new-generation version of the acclaimed RPG was delayed indefinitely back in April 2022. CD Projekt delayed the game as part of the news of development shifting from Saber Interactive's Russian team to CD Projekt Red itself.

CD Projekt condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine and suspended sales and services in the country, though whether or not this had anything to do with the shift in development is unknown.

Let's make this 7th anniversary even better, shall we?

We're delighted to share that the Next Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is planned to release in Q4 2022.

See you on the Path, witchers! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 19, 2022

Fans have been waiting a long time for The Witcher 3's PS5 and Xbox Series X|S edition, as the game was originally expected to launch in 2021.

Like Cyberpunk 2077's new-generation version, The Witcher 3's will take advantage of the additional horsepower of those systems to make the game look and run better. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version also comes with all previously released expansions, as well as new content inspired by Netflix's popular Witcher TV show.

Anyone who already bought The Witcher 3 gets the upgrade for free, which was also the case for Cyberpunk 2077's new version.

Every Monster in Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 See More

The Witcher 3 has sold 40 million copies worldwide, and that figure is sure to grow higher still when the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S edition launches. Looking ahead, CD Projekt has confirmed that work has begun on The Witcher 4, which will run on Unreal Engine 5.