Witcher 3 Dev Responds To Criticism; Doom Switch Release Date! - GS News

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd brings you the video game news stories you want to hear, and sometimes, the ones you don’t. It’s a lottery, but life is a lottery, and the sooner you learn that the more content you’ll be. Here’s today’s rundown!

Doom's Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed

Didn’t play Bethesda’s 2016 Doom reboot? What is wrong with you?! Well thankfully if you have a Nintendo Switch you won’t have to wait long to get back on that wagon, since its release date was announced today. Look forward to using every bit of free time you have on the toilet or train to finish one of the most exciting shooters in recent years!

Xbox One Cross-Play With Another Game Confirmed (But Not On PS4)

Cross-platform multiplayer between different consoles is definitely a thing that can happen with big games. Take a look at Portal 2 and Rocket League! Now, Crazy Justice, an upcoming third-person shooter which is currently seeking funding on Fig, has announced that they’re supporting cross-play between Switch, Xbox One, and PC! Crazy!

Witcher Dev CD Projekt Red Talks Cyberpunk 2077, Studio Culture Amid Staff Morale Concerns

Do you love the Witcher series and hate poor working environments? Who doesn’t, right? Well unfortunately, while CD Projekt Red seem like a developer that can do no wrong, they’re catching a bit of flak from ex-employees on Glassdoor, a site that collects reviews regarding what it’s like to work at a company. It’s caused enough of a ruckus that a couple of the studio heads have responded to the criticisms about their working environment.

GameSpot News returns tomorrow with news that is hopefully all positive. See you then!