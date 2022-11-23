Witcher 3 Adding Photo Mode, New Camera Settings For PC In Big New Update

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still getting new updates, and CD Projekt Red has detailed what to expect when the next major update arrives on December 14.

One of the big new features being added on PC is a photo mode, which will let players take photos and share them. There will be a photo mode contest to come later on, the studio said. Fans had been wondering if the game would ever get a photo mode for years, and now it's finally coming.

Additionally, there is a new camera mode coming to PC that moves the camera closer to Geralt. Players can mix and match the camera setup for different situations like exploring, combat, and riding Roach.

The Witcher 3 is also adding ray-tracing and ambient occlusion on PC, as well as "ultra-plus" settings on PC that introduce more details on background characters and environmental elements.

For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, players can look forward to Performance and Quality modes that allow players to choose if they want to prioritize performance (higher frame rate) or quality (better visuals). Additionally, PS5 and Xbox Series X players will get ray-tracing, ambient occlusion, and other graphical features. These won't come to the less powerful Series S, but it does have 30fps and 60fps options to choose from.

On PS5, The Witcher 3 will use the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, so players will "feel" the action when they smack and enemy with a sword or perform magic. There will also be a new special mode where players can hold L2 and use face buttons to cast signs instead of needing to access the radial menu each time.

There are a variety of other quality-of-life updates coming with the update, including new walking and jogging options for Geralt and the ability to change the size of the game's subtitles. Cutscenes should be improved, too, to address stuttering issues that could appear. Additionally, players can pause the game's cutscenes with the new update. The full patch notes will be shared closer to launch, the developers said, teasing that there will be additional "surprises" to come.

Content inspired by Netflix's Witcher TV show is coming to The Witcher 3 as well, including swords based on what Henry Cavill wielded during Season 1 and Season 2. What's more, cross-progression is coming to The Witcher 3, so players can switch between platforms more easily going forward.

As for why CD Projekt Red is continuing to support The Witcher 3 in this way, the game has sold an astonishing 40 million-plus copies and it continues to be popular thanks in part to the Netflix TV series. A fourth Witcher game is now in development, in addition to a remake of the original Witcher.

The new update arrives on December 14 alongside the Complete Edition, which includes the base game, all DLC, and the two major expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. At launch, the Complete Edition will be digital-only, but a physical version is coming later.

For anyone who already owns The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, they can get the next-gen upgrades for free.

As for Netflix's Witcher series, Season 3 is coming during Summer 2023. Season 4 is in the works, too, but Henry Cavill is dropping out and will be replaced by Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.