Winter Wonderland Returns In Overwatch 2 With Special Winter Modes And Festive Goodies

Starting today and ending January 4, players can participate in special holiday and winter-themed modes in Overwatch 2 as well as pick up some limited-time goodies.

Multiple arcade modes are available exclusively during this period. The first is Mei's Snowball Offensive. In this mode, Mei fires snowballs that instantly KO enemy players. Every player plays as Mei in 6v6 elimination or eight-player free-for-all rulesets. The next is Mei's Yeti Hunt, a 5v1 raid-style mode. Five players, as Mei, attempt to prevent a player-controlled Yeti from stealing food from a nearby village. If the Yeti steals too much meat, he will enter an ultra-powerful frenzy, making it very difficult for the remaining Meis to defeat him. The final mode is Freezethaw Elimination. In this mode, players eliminate enemies by freezing them and attempt to thaw their own teammates to stay in the game. Whichever team freezes the entirety of the other wins.

If players log in to Overwatch 2 from December 20 to January 4, they can pick up a wreath weapon charm and the 2023 Celebration Hat player icon. Players can also pick some some D.Va goodies via Twitch drops. Watch drops-enabled streams for two hours to earn the Festive D.Va Victory Pose. Watch for four hours to earn the Sleighing D.Va Legendary Skin. As in past years, other winter cosmetics will be available during the event.