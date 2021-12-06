Fortnite Victory Crowns Halo Subreddit Lockdown How To Use Tents in Fortnite Halo Infinite Campaign Review How To Open Vaults in Fortnite Destiny 2 Final Patch
Login / Sign Up

Windows Xbox App Will Make It Easier To Tell If A Game Will Work Well On Your PC

Available to check out in the preview version of the Xbox Windows app.

By on

Comments

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature in Windows' Xbox app, which should make it easier to determine if a game will run well on your PC.

This info will come in a label with the words, "Should play great on this PC," located underneath the blue install button on a game's storefront page. The feature is limited to a few games and is still under development. To see it for yourself, you can download the Xbox Insider Hub app and agree to receive Xbox app store's preview versions.

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration Livestream
  2. Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing
  3. Halo Infinite First Full Mission Xbox Series X 4K Gameplay
  4. History Of Halo
  5. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition Trailer
  6. Call of Duty: Warzone New Pacific Map Cinematic Cutscene
  7. Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone - The Pacific Launch Trailer
  8. THE GAME AWARDS 2021 Livestream
  9. Halo Infinite Campaign Review
  10. Fortnite Chapter 3 Flipped Season Full Match Gameplay
  11. The Game Awards 2021 Hype Trailer
  12. Fortnite Chapter 3 Flipped Season Opening Cinematic

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration Livestream

It's unknown what benchmarks Microsoft is using when defining a game playing "great" on a PC, or if there will be any tiers in-between "great" and the other end of "not working at all." It could be the case that a game will run well at a lower FPS on a PC with certain specs, and it's unclear if Microsoft will also incorporate such info into its "how this game runs" tag. From a quick perusal of the preview version, it looks like games currently either have the "play great" tag or do not have one at all. We'll need to wait until Microsoft says more in order to understand the details of how this new feature will work.

No Caption Provided

Every game in the Xbox app store already includes minimum specs and recommended requirements, so in the meantime, that's still the solidly reliable way of estimating how a game will run on your PC.

In other Xbox news, you can check out our list of the biggest upcoming Xbox games, the best Xbox Series X|S games, and the best Xbox One games. Halo Infinite, one of this year's highly anticipated Xbox games, releases on December 8. Our Halo Infinite review is out, and reviewer Jordan Ramée scored it a 9 out of 10.

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)