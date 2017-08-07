Windows 10 Game Mode Will Be Much Easier To Access

Windows 10's Game Mode is a very useful feature, especially if you have low-end hardware on your PC. When enabled, it reallocates resources away from other functions and to whatever game you're playing. However, it is currently somewhat confusing to access; you need to navigate through several Windows menus to get to it while a game is running.

That's soon to change. Microsoft is making Game Mode much easier to access and enable in the next big update to Windows 10. In a blog post, the company stated that it will put a switch directly on the Windows 10 Game Bar, allowing players to flip it on with only a couple of key presses.

The Game Bar is getting some other updates, as well, including more options for broadcasting on Mixer. For example, the bar will now let you choose whether to broadcast game audio or system-wide audio.

These features roll out today for Xbox Insiders, and they launch alongside a host of changes to the Xbox One dashboard and user interface. You can read more about these features here. They'll go live for the public later this year.