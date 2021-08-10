Windjammers 2 Open Beta Starts Tomorrow On PS4, PS5, And PC

Developer and publisher Dotemu has announced that Windjammer 2's open beta test will start tomorrow on August 11 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET. Players will be able to compete against each other until August 22, and the test will span across PC, PS4, and PS5.

There will be four playable characters in the open beta, and they have their own set of advantages. Steve Miller is great for newcomers and is agile, while Loris Biaggi is the jack-of-all-trades. The newly introduced Sophie de Lys is a fast and swift character, and Gary Scott returns to tank hits. Gary himself stars in a new trailer detailing the game's mechanics and gameplay strategies.

There are a variety of different kinds of courts to play on, including a sandy beach, a load stadium, a chaotic ring, and a tall rooftop. There won't be any cross-play between PlayStation and PC, however; PS4 and PS5 players will be able to face off against each other while PC players will be in their own league.

Fortunately, there will be no PlayStation Plus subscription required to participate. Windjammers 2 is competitive in nature, so there will also be an online leaderboard in the beta.

Windjammers 2 is launching on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime this year. A Google Stadia version is in development as well.