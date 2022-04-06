Win A Trip To Germany With Tiny Tina's Wonderlands!

The hour of adventure is upon us, Fatemaker! Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has officially launched, inviting you on an epic quest full of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry! Bullets, magic, and broadswords collide across a chaotic fantasy world brought to life by the world’s most unpredictable Bunker Master: Tiny Tina.

But if your thirst for adventure knows no bounds, there’s yet another realm that awaits you: Germany! That’s right, Fatemakers, 2K, GBX and GameSpot are running a sweepstakes, and the prize is an unforgettable trip for two to Germany that includes five nights accommodation in a totally tricked out gaming hotel apartment, inspired by Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the Ultimate travel destination.

For your chance to win, all you have to do is enter your details in the form below. The competition closes on April 21, and winners will be drawn shortly after the deadline. Those lucky winners will be contacted by phone or email to arrange their travel to positively medieval German countryside.

Please note that entry is open only to US residents over the age of 21, but adventures of all ages can journey to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands now!

In this high fantasy take on the looter shooter genre, you can roll your own multiclass hero and loot, shoot, slash, and cast your way through outlandish monsters and loot-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. As one of six unique classes, you’ll be joined by headstrong captain Valentine (Andy Samberg) and rule-obsessed robot Frette (Wanda Sykes) on a quest to defeat the Dragon Lord (Will Arnett) with a magical combo of guns, spells, and skills.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is available for purchase now on the Epic Store.

Learn more about all the exciting editions and extras – like Tiny Tina’s Treasure Trove – over on playwonderlands.com. For more details on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you can check out our features showing off classes such as the Stabbomancer, Spellshot, and Spore Warden. Now go enter Tiny Tina’s totally sweet sweepstakes!

Be #ChaoticGreat