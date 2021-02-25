Will There Be A Titanfall 3? EA Boss Says The Decision Is Up To Respawn

Fans of Respawn's Titanfall series are eager for a third game, but it hasn't been announced yet. EA Studios boss Laura Miele told IGN that the decision to make a third game or not will be decided upon by Respawn.

"Apex takes place in the Titanfall world and the Respawn team is incredibly proud of that legacy and brand," she said. "That team will determine what the future holds for Apex and Titanfall. I don't believe in directing or telling games teams what to create, it has to come from the player community, and the inspiration and motivation of developers."

While Respawn will get to weigh in on if it wants to make a sequel, EA itself controls the money and will get to decide to fund it or not, it seems.

"There is a lot of creative autonomy within Electronic Arts but there are certain values and principles we have as a company that we just couldn't allow to be compromised," Miele said.

Also in the interview, Miele spoke about how EA has a renewed focus on listening to player feedback and including their opinions in the process of decision-making.

"In terms of our game development philosophy, our players are always our north star," Miele said. "As I started this current role, I wanted to strip away some of the preconceived notions about what games we should be investing in and really start listening to players and incorporating their voice into our development process. Since then, we have announced a slate of games that players asked for: a new Skate, College Football, a Command & Conquer remaster, the Mass Effect Trilogy and we developed free content in Battlefront 2 for several years to turn the perception of that game completely around."

You can read the full interview at IGN.

In October 2019, EA executive Blake Jorgensen said Respawn was spending a lot of its time focusing on the microtransaction-rich Apex Legends and that fans should stay patient for Titanfall 3.

"We really want to keep the team hyper-focused on [Apex Legends] because we see there's so much opportunity there, so I can't give you a sense of if and when [Titanfall 3] will come, but it's still a great brand and we certainly won't forget about it down the road," he said.