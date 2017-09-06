Will Smith Posts First Image From The Set Of Aladdin Remake

Disney's live-action remakes of its classic animated fairy tale movies have proven to be box office magic so far, with The Jungle Book and Beauty & The Beast bringing in $966 million and $1.26 billion worldwide respectively. The studio has plenty more remakes in the works, including Aladdin, whichhas now started production.

The movie stars Will Smith as the Genie, together with Mena Massoud (Jack Ryan) as Aladdin, Naomi Scott (Power Rangers) as Princess Jasmine, and Marwan Kenzari (The Mummy) as Jafar. Smith has posted the first image from the set. It shows the four stars together--check it out below:

It has also been reported that Billy Magnussen (The Big Short) has been cast as Prince Anders. The role has been created for the movie, and it is unknown what part he plays in the plot. The film is being directed by Guy Ritchie, who helmed this year's commercial failure King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, as well as the Sherlock Holmes movies. It does not currently have a confirmed release date.

Aladdin is just one of several Disney live action remakes in the works. Jungle Book director Jon Favreau is to direct The Lion King, and we can also expect a sequel to The Jungle Book and new versions of Dumbo and Mulan.