Will Smith Is A Cop In A Magical Alternate Universe In New Movie Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for the intriguing-looking "action-thriller" Bright, which stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as cops--human and orc, respectively.

Bright is directed by David Ayer, who made Suicide Squad and Fury. It's set in an alternate present-day where humans and non-humans live and work together. Smith's character, Ward, and Edgerton's, Jakoby, go out on a regular patrol only to find that they got a lot more than they bargained for. A lot more.

"Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a deadly, thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything," reads a line from the movie's description.

Bright also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, and Margaret Cho. It was written by Max Landis (Chronicle, American Ultra) and debuts on Netflix on December 22.