Will Madden 23 Be On Game Pass?

It's August, and that means it's Madden season. This year's professional football game from EA, Madden NFL 23, launches on August 19, and with the surge in popularity of Netflix-style subscription services these days, some might be wondering if the game is included on any of them. Unfortunately for fans, it is not.

Madden NFL 23 is a full-price game that won't be included on Xbox Game Pass or Sony's new version of PlayStation Plus, nor any other subscription service for games. However, Game Pass does offer early access to Madden NFL 23 in a roundabout way.

Interestingly, a banner ad featured prominently on Xbox.com earlier this year straight-up said that Madden NFL 23 was "included with Xbox Game Pass." However, a spokesperson for EA later clarified that this was a mistake and that Madden NFL 23 will not be included with Game Pass.

Some people believed that, after Microsoft delayed two of its biggest 2022 games--Starfield and Redfall--it might sign deals with third-party games to bring them to Game Pass to fill the gap, and Madden 23 was seen by some to be a candidate. This was only wishful thinking, however.

While Madden NFL 23 is not headed to Xbox Game Pass at launch this month, EA Play members will get access to an early trial of the game. EA Play is bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox and PC Game Pass, but not the standard version of Xbox Game Pass.

The early access trial for EA Play members begins three days early, starting Tuesday, August 16. EA Play is also available on PlayStation, so users on Sony's system can jump in early as well. These EA Play trials are normally limited to 10 hours of gameplay. Additionally, those who preorder Madden NFL 23 (at least its more expensive premium editions) can play the full game--with no time limits--beginning August 16.

The 2022 NFL season begins Thursday, September 8 when the Bills take on the Rams to kick off the year.

If history is any indication, Madden NFL 23 is likely to come to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at some point in the future. potentially early next year. Last year's Madden NFL 22 arrived on Game Pass Ultimate via the EA Play Vault after the Super Bowl, on February 17. This timing is surely not random, as interest in the NFL--and NFL video games--often peaks around the time of the Super Bowl and then falls off until the next season.

For lots more on Madden NFL 23, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the ratings and rosters for all 32 NFL teams.