Will Madden 23 Be On Game Pass?

EA's new pro football game arrives this month, and here's how you can play it.

By on

Comments

It's August, and that means it's Madden season. This year's professional football game from EA, Madden NFL 23, launches on August 19, and with the surge in popularity of Netflix-style subscription services these days, some might be wondering if the game is included on any of them. Unfortunately for fans, it is not.

Madden NFL 23 is a full-price game that won't be included on Xbox Game Pass or Sony's new version of PlayStation Plus, nor any other subscription service for games. However, Game Pass does offer early access to Madden NFL 23 in a roundabout way.

Click To Unmute
  1. Old School RuneScape - Tombs Of Amascut Trailer
  2. Modern Warfare 2 Beta Explained - Dates, Maps, and Early Access | GameSpot News
  3. Street Fighter 6 - Tasty Steve & James Chen | Real Time Commentary Feature
  4. Marina Bay Grand Prix Flythrough - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  5. Moonscars Release Date Trailer
  6. Gotham Knights Official Red Hood Character Trailer
  7. Marvel’s Midnight Suns - Meet Wolverine | Hero Spotlight
  8. New Hero: Ziping Yin Cinematic & Skill Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  9. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction | New Crisis Event: Eclipse - Trailer
  10. SAINTS ROW – Gameplay Overview Trailer
  11. Cult of the Lamb Video Review
  12. Splatoon 3 Direct - August 10, 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Madden 23 Official Gameplay Trailer | FieldSENSE™ Deep Dive

Interestingly, a banner ad featured prominently on Xbox.com earlier this year straight-up said that Madden NFL 23 was "included with Xbox Game Pass." However, a spokesperson for EA later clarified that this was a mistake and that Madden NFL 23 will not be included with Game Pass.

Some people believed that, after Microsoft delayed two of its biggest 2022 games--Starfield and Redfall--it might sign deals with third-party games to bring them to Game Pass to fill the gap, and Madden 23 was seen by some to be a candidate. This was only wishful thinking, however.

While Madden NFL 23 is not headed to Xbox Game Pass at launch this month, EA Play members will get access to an early trial of the game. EA Play is bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox and PC Game Pass, but not the standard version of Xbox Game Pass.

The early access trial for EA Play members begins three days early, starting Tuesday, August 16. EA Play is also available on PlayStation, so users on Sony's system can jump in early as well. These EA Play trials are normally limited to 10 hours of gameplay. Additionally, those who preorder Madden NFL 23 (at least its more expensive premium editions) can play the full game--with no time limits--beginning August 16.

The 2022 NFL season begins Thursday, September 8 when the Bills take on the Rams to kick off the year.

Every Tom Brady Madden Character Model, From Low-Res Starter To 99 OVR GOAT
See More

If history is any indication, Madden NFL 23 is likely to come to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at some point in the future. potentially early next year. Last year's Madden NFL 22 arrived on Game Pass Ultimate via the EA Play Vault after the Super Bowl, on February 17. This timing is surely not random, as interest in the NFL--and NFL video games--often peaks around the time of the Super Bowl and then falls off until the next season.

For lots more on Madden NFL 23, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the ratings and rosters for all 32 NFL teams.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Madden NFL 23
Xbox Series X
PC
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)