Wild West Online Trailer Shows New Environments, Combat, And Activities

A new trailer for the intriguing-looking PC western game Wild West Online has come online, showing a new look at the game's environments, activities, and a limited amount of combat.

Bear in mind that what you're seeing here is Wild West Online in its unfinished state, and this footage may not be representative of what the game looks like and how it plays at launch.

You can pre-order Wild West Online right now through its website to gain entry to the game's closed alpha and beta. Additionally, people who pre-order will get content like a skins for your saddle, horse, and weapons. The pre-order offer ends on July 20.

Wild West Online was originally in the works as a Kickstarter project, but the developers at 612 Games canceled plans for community funding after the excitement over the reveal led to mystery investors kicking in more money to fully fund the project.

GameSpot recently caught up with 612 Games boss Stephen Bugaj, who formerly worked at Pixar and Telltale Games, to talk about the change and the game overall. You can read our interview here.

The beta for Wild West Online is scheduled to begin this year. The game is in the works for PC, and there are no plans to bring it to consoles.