Wiccan, Hulkling, And Ms. Marvel Join Marvel Contest Of Champions

Kabam Games has announced that Wiccan, Hulkling, And Ms. Marvel will be joining Marvel Contest Of Champions. To celebrate Pride Month, Kabam has teamed up with comic book artist Derek Charm to illustrate custom wallpaper-inspired queer Marvel heroes such as America Chavez while hinting at a new playable champion Valkyrie.

In preparation for the upcoming Disney+ TV show, Ms. Marvel, players who log in to the game between June 8 and 20 will receive Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan) for free. Players will also access to Hulkling (Theodore "Teddy" Altman) who is a Kree/Skrull hybrid with shapeshifting abilities and super-strength. After his introduction in the comics, Hulking eventually became the King of Space, emperor of the united Kree/Skrull alliance, and will be a playable champion on June 16.

Wiccan (William “Billy” Kaplan), who is the son of the Scarlet Witch and was created through Chaos Magic, and was later was dispelled will also be playable. He is part of the New Avengers and will be playable champion on June 30.

Both new and current players will have the opportunity to add either Hulkling or Wiccan to their roster for free from Jun 8 to July 6.

Marvel Contest Of Champions is a free-to-play mobile fighting game. With over 200 playable champions across multiple Marvel properties, such as the MCU and comics. You can download Marvel Contest Of Champions on the Apple App Store and Google Play.