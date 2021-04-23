Fujifilm Switch Printer Warzone Nuke Event Warzone Patch Notes Black Ops Cold War Patch Notes Nier Replicant Review Warzone Event

Why Rainbow Six Vegas And Other Classic Ubisoft Game Servers Are Being Shut Down

According to Ubisoft, it had begun experiencing technical difficulties with several classic games such as Ghost Recon: Future Soldier.

When Ubisoft announced that it was shutting down servers for several of its older games, it came as a surprise to people who still regularly play multiplayer matches on Ghost Recon: Future Soldier and both Rainbow Six Vegas games. Online play had already felt as if it had been quietly killed off due to various server issues, but according to Ubisoft, it had begun experiencing technical difficulties with these games.

"Following a critical update on our online services management platform, we had to temporarily shut down the servers of Ghost Recon Future Soldier, Rainbow Six Vegas, and Rainbow Six Vegas 2," a Ubisoft rep explained to Rock Paper Shotgun, adding that the stability and quality of those affected games had begun to fall behind in recent times.

"As for Rainbow Six Vegas and Rainbow Six Vegas 2, our teams have investigated and found that these titles couldn't meet our stability and quality standards while running said update. As technology evolves and we hold to our promise to only deliver the best experiences to our players, it was unfortunately necessary to permanently discontinue online features surrounding those two legacy games."

When asked if an alternative method such as sharing the master server code with players, like it did when real-time strategy game World in Conflict ended server support, Ubisoft replied that while it was open to the idea it simply couldn't offer such alternative in this case. Ubisoft's original announcement about the server shutdowns this month was a "necessary" step to allow its IT and service staff to better focus on newer and more popular titles.

Once the game servers are shut down multiplayer online services will be switched off but players can still access solo features. If you missed the original announcement, here's the full list of games affected:

Ubisoft multiplayer servers being shut down on June 1

  • Assassin's Creed 2 (PC)
  • Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands (PC)
  • Far Cry 2 (PC)
  • Anno 1404 (PC)
  • Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes (PC)
  • Splinter Cell Conviction (PC)
  • The Settlers 7 (PC)
  • Might & Magic X – Legacy (PC)

Ubisoft multiplayer server shut down list for 2021

  • Ghost Recon Future Soldier – 2021 (PC / Xbox 360/ PS3)
  • Rainbow Six Lockdown – 2021 – (PC / PS2 / Xbox)
  • Rainbow Six Vegas 2 – 2021 (PC / Xbox 360 / PS3 / Xbox One)
  • Rainbow Six Vegas – 2021 (PC / X360 / PS3 / PSP)
