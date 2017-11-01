Why Is Wolfenstein 2 Such A Good Shooter?

After 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order, developer MachineGames had a lofty task ahead of it: improve upon one of the most lauded series reboots, a game that didn't have much to improve upon to begin with.

But with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the studio has done just that. In the conversation above, The Lobby crew dissects not only what makes The New Colossus' story so memorable, but why the game is a fantastic shooter overall.

