Why Directing Star Wars Episode 9 Has Colin Trevorrow Feeling Sad

Colin Trevorrow already has one of the biggest movies of all time on his resumé--the dinosaur smash Jurassic World--and it will almost certainly be joined by Star Wars Episode IX in 2019. However, despite getting the job directing the final part of the latest Star Wars trilogy, Treverrow isn't entirely happy about the experience.

In a new interview with the Empire podcast, Trevorrow explained that being involved with Star Wars means that he won't get to properly enjoy this year's The Last Jedi, which is directed by Rian Johnson.

"Unfortunately, Rian's film is the first one I won't be able to watch as an audience member," he said. "I got that privilege with The Force Awakens. I just got to go see it with a Star Wars fan. I got to sit next to my kid and just giggle as we read the crawl because we were so excited. Rogue One was the same way. I didn't see it in advance. That time is over now. Star Wars is no longer that experience for me. If there's anything kind of sad about it, it's that I don't get to have that."

Star Wars: Episode IX is set for release in May 2019. While nothing is known about the movie so far, Trevorrow did recently reveal that the first bit of footage had been filmed but not by him. Trevorrow knew that Johnson would be able to get some shots he needed while he was making The Last Jedi and asked him to help out.

"There was one little thing," he told MTV's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "It wasn't an adjustment, it was just, 'Could you shoot this one extra thing while you're in this place on this day?' And he did, which was great."

In related news, Trevorrow is also writing and producing the Jurassic World sequel. Last month the title was revealed to be Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and a first poster was released--check it out here. The movie arrives in June next year.