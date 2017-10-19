Why Activision's Microtransaction Patent Worries Us

We recently learned that gaming giant Activision holds a patent for a system that "drives microtransactions in multiplayer video games." Though the publisher has confirmed that the technology is not implemented in any of its games currently--including Destiny 2--the Lobby crew is less than excited about what this could mean for future games. In the video above, they examine why it could be a problem.

The patent's description specifies that its methods can include matchmaking systems that influence buying behavior. "The system may match a more expert/marquee player with a junior player to encourage the junior player to make game-related purchases of items possessed/used by the marquee player," the patent explains. "A junior player may wish to emulate the marquee player by obtaining weapons or other items used by the marquee player."

The crew discusses how this could shape multiplayer gameplay, why they're worried about 12-year-olds with their moms' credit cards, and money management tips in the context of Taco Bell tacos. Rob also talks more about Star Wars Battlefront II's loot crate problem.

The Lobby airs every Wednesday at 11 AM PT. You can watch it live, as well as catch earlier episodes, on GameSpot.com and GameSpot's YouTube and Twitch channels.