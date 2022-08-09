White Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller Leaks

It appears Microsoft is making a new version of the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. A video uploaded on social media shows a white Xbox Elite controller that Microsoft has not announced yet.

The video was uploaded in July but went largely unnoticed until it was shared by Rebs Gaming on Twitter (via VGC). Back in March 2022, photo evidence of the controller appeared online. In the new footage, the unannounced and unconfirmed controller is taken out of its packaging and certainly looks legitimate.

Leak: I think this is our first footage of the Xbox Elite Series 2 White Edition controller. A leaked image of the controller was shown by @IdleSloth84 back in March.

Source: https://t.co/WfMCEk3FQv#Xbox #XboxOne #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/t97qbaNPCu — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 8, 2022

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is a premium version of the standard Xbox controller that comes with customizable thumbsticks and paddles. It has up to 40 hours of battery life and also includes a charger-compatible carrying case to help make it easier to travel with. The controller, which works on Xbox and PC, normally sells for $180 USD.

The Series 2 launched in November 2019 and has so far only been released in a black version, apart from a Halo-themed green variant that launched with Halo Infinite in 2021.

We've contacted Microsoft in an attempt to get more information.

In other Xbox news, the Series X|S family of consoles is selling better than any past generation of Xbox. However, hardware and software sales slid during the past quarter, and further downturns are expected in the future. Despite Xbox slowing down year-over-year, Microsoft posted a profit of $16.7 billion for the latest quarter.