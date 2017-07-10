White PS4 Pro Will Launch With Destiny 2 Bundle

The glacier white PlayStation 4 Pro will make its debut alongside Destiny 2 on September 6, Sony has announced. As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, the bundle will include a physical copy of Bungie's shooter, the white PS4 Pro, and a white DualShock 4 controller.

Also in the package is a voucher for a digital content pack that will give owners access to the Destiny 2 expansion pass and "premium digital content." Take a look at the gallery below to see images of the white PS4 Pro.

Click image to view in full screen

Destiny 2 launches on September 6 for PS4 and Xbox One, and on October 24 for PC. Players can play in a beta for the game starting on July 18 for PS4, July 19 for Xbox One, and in late August for PC. You can read about why the PC version is coming out after the console versions here. In addition, we had a chance to talk with Bungie at E3 2017, and you can read our interview here.

Destiny 2 game director Luke Smith has teased the upcoming shooter's first raid. Raid 5, as it's known internally, will be set in a place that players "believe is real." He added that this raid, whatever form it takes, will be unlike the four that came before it.

Recently, Activision Publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said Destiny 1 didn't release content fast enough to meet players' expectations. To address this, Activision is bringing in more studios to work alongside Bungie on Destiny 2.