Where To Preorder The New PS5 DualSense Controllers: Starlight Blue And Nova Pink
Starlight Blue and Nova Pink release in January 2022.
DualSense controllers in two different new colorways--a bright baby blue and an equally bright pink--are available to preorder now. You can get the Starlight Blue and Nova Pink controllers at Best Buy and Amazon ahead of their January 28, 2022 release. PlayStation Direct is also offering preorders of the DualSense controllers, and it looks like they will ship packages a week earlier than other major retailers on January 14, 2022.
Starlight Blue DualSense Controller
$75
More vibrant than other DualSense controllers released previously, the Starlight Blue DualSense Controller launches PS5 accessories into the world of more colorful options. It's five bucks more expensive than the original white and black controller, retailing for $75.
Nova Pink DualSense Controller
$75
More of a bright fuchsia pink than a hot pink, this controller can add a pop of color to your gaming setup. It also retails for $75, like the Starlight Blue colorway and the previously released Cosmic Red edition.
USB-C charging cables do not come with these DualSense controllers, so you'll need to buy another USB-C cable or pick up the DualSense Charging Station. It's currently out of stock at all major retailers, but you can get one from PlayStation Direct.
If neither of these two options strike your fancy, there will be a Galactic Purple DualSense controller available in the future. Official faceplates for your PS5 are also currently available to preorder.
If you're one of the many still trying to get a PS5, make sure to check out our PS5 tracker where we update regularly with which retailers have the elusive next-gen console in stock.
