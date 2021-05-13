Where To Preorder The New PS5 DualSense Controllers: Cosmic Red And Midnight Black

If you've been holding out for new color options before purchasing a second (or third) PS5 controller, the wait is almost over. Earlier today, Sony revealed two new DualSense colors: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Both of the controllers were inspired by colors in space. They are available to preorder now at PlayStation Direct, but we imagine they will pop up at major retailers soon, too. The new color options release June 11.

If you haven't bought an extra DualSense controller yet, you should know that they don't come with USB-C charging cables. So if you want to charge your controllers at the same time, you'll have to grab another USB-C cable or pick up the DualSense Charging Station, which fits two controllers. The official charging station has been difficult to find in stock since launching alongside the PS5. It's currently out of stock at all major retailers, but you can purchase one from PlayStation Direct.

Considering the run on PS5 accessories, you may want to preorder the new controllers early. While the default white DualSense has been easy to buy, there's no telling if these new color options will experience stock shortages. And if you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, make sure to bookmark our PS5 inventory tracker, which we update regularly as new listings become available.