The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Where To Preorder The New PS5 DualSense Controllers: Cosmic Red And Midnight Black
Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 controllers release June 11.
If you've been holding out for new color options before purchasing a second (or third) PS5 controller, the wait is almost over. Earlier today, Sony revealed two new DualSense colors: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red. Both of the controllers were inspired by colors in space. They are available to preorder now at PlayStation Direct, but we imagine they will pop up at major retailers soon, too. The new color options release June 11.
Midnight Black DualSense Controller
$70
The Midnight Black DualSense uses two different shades of black and gray accents. Like the original white and black controller, it costs $70. The look is supposed to mimic how we see the night sky.
Cosmic Red DualSense Controller
$75
The Cosmic Red DualSense definitely stands out. The red pulls from the various shades found in space and is offset by black along the joystick panel. It's available to preorder for $75. The additional $5 probably clues us in to Sony's pricing plans for future releases of DualSense colors outside of conventional white and black models.
If you haven't bought an extra DualSense controller yet, you should know that they don't come with USB-C charging cables. So if you want to charge your controllers at the same time, you'll have to grab another USB-C cable or pick up the DualSense Charging Station, which fits two controllers. The official charging station has been difficult to find in stock since launching alongside the PS5. It's currently out of stock at all major retailers, but you can purchase one from PlayStation Direct.
Considering the run on PS5 accessories, you may want to preorder the new controllers early. While the default white DualSense has been easy to buy, there's no telling if these new color options will experience stock shortages. And if you're still trying to get your hands on a PS5, make sure to bookmark our PS5 inventory tracker, which we update regularly as new listings become available.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Resident Evil Village And Mass Effect Discounts, Star Wars Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Is Free To Claim On PS4 And PS5
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation