Where To Preorder The Dead Space Remake

After months of teases, EA’s upcoming Dead Space remake is almost here. The rebuilt version of this sci-fi action-horror classic will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on January 27, 2023, but preorders are available for three distinct editions, including a massive collector's edition with a bunch of cool goodies. Let’s go over where you can preorder Dead Space.

Dead Space preorder bonuses

No preorder bonuses have been revealed at this time, but it's certainly possible that retailers will offer exclusive bonuses--this happens with a lot of games.

Dead Space is a remake of the 2008 original from Visceral Games. This remake seems to hew closely to the original’s art direction, story, and gameplay, but with modernized touches like significantly overhauled graphics and a “one-shot” presentation with no loading screens. The remake’s development team, Motive Studio, has stated it wants to faithfully recreate the original gameplay and narrative while also expanding the experience with new content, including voiced lines for protagonist Isaac Clark, who originally did not speak until 2011’s Dead Space 2. Read our Dead Space coverage for more about the game, and check out the remake’s new gameplay trailer.