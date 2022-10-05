Where To Preorder The Dead Space Remake
Plus everything you get in the digital deluxe and collector's editions.
After months of teases, EA’s upcoming Dead Space remake is almost here. The rebuilt version of this sci-fi action-horror classic will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on January 27, 2023, but preorders are available for three distinct editions, including a massive collector's edition with a bunch of cool goodies. Let’s go over where you can preorder Dead Space.
Dead Space preorder bonuses
No preorder bonuses have been revealed at this time, but it's certainly possible that retailers will offer exclusive bonuses--this happens with a lot of games.
Preorder Dead Space Standard Edition
$54-$70
The standard edition of Dead Space comes with just the game for now, as no preorder bonuses have been revealed.
Boxed PS5 and Xbox Series X copies are available for $70 at major retailers or you can pre-order the digital version from the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store. If you have an EA Play subscription (which is also included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), you can buy the digital PS5 or Xbox Series X version for just $63.
You can also preorder the PC version from Steam or EA’s online store for $60, or just $54 for EA Play members.
Preorder Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition
$63-$80
The Dead Space Digital Deluxe edition includes the base game, plus three exclusive suits and two unique skins you can use in-game. The Digital Deluxe edition is $10 more than the standard version, so $70 on PC and $80 on consoles. The console version is available from the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store, and the PC version is available from Steam or EA’s online store. Once again, EA Play members (or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers) get 10% off their purchase--so $63 on PC or $72 on console.
Preorder Dead Space Collector’s Edition
$275
Limited Run has an exclusive Dead Space Collector’s Edition available as well. This massive $275 boxed set includes the base game on the platform of your choice, plus tons of extras, including:
- A wearable Issac helmet with built-in lighting
- A Dead Space soundtrack CD
- 4-inch tall metal Marker statuette
- Marker enamel pin
- SteelBook case for the game
- Lithograph print of Isaac
- USG Ishimura patch
- Four mini artwork posters
We should note that the PS5 and Xbox Series X collector’s editions include boxed copies of Dead Space, while the PC version comes with a digital download code.
Limited Run’s Dead Space collector’s edition is an “open preorder,” meaning anyone who purchases before the game’s launch will receive one; you don’t have to worry over limited quantities selling out. However, Collector’s Edition preorders are only open until the game’s release date, January 27, 2023, and they won’t ship until after the game is out. All collector’s edition preorders are considered final and cannot be canceled or refunded.
Dead Space is a remake of the 2008 original from Visceral Games. This remake seems to hew closely to the original’s art direction, story, and gameplay, but with modernized touches like significantly overhauled graphics and a “one-shot” presentation with no loading screens. The remake’s development team, Motive Studio, has stated it wants to faithfully recreate the original gameplay and narrative while also expanding the experience with new content, including voiced lines for protagonist Isaac Clark, who originally did not speak until 2011’s Dead Space 2. Read our Dead Space coverage for more about the game, and check out the remake’s new gameplay trailer.
