Where To Preorder Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe

Nintendo recently announced Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a remastered and expanded Switch port of the 2011 Wii title, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land featuring updated visuals and new gameplay. Kirby's Return to Dream Lland Deluxe will launch on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023, but fans can already preorder Kirby’s next adventure right now.

Preorder Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $60 Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is available for preorder on the Switch eShop and the Nintendo Store for $60. Other online retailers and in-store preorders have not opened yet. There are also no preorder goodies available for Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe. Nintendo first-party titles rarely get preorder perks, but we’ll update this post if anything’s announced. That said, eShop and Nintendo Store preorders are eligible for up to 300 My Nintendo Gold Points you can spend on future purchases. See at Nintendo

Like the original, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is a co-op action-platformer that supports up to four players in local co-op. Each player controls their own version of Kirby and uses the pink blob’s iconic Copy Ability to gobble up enemies and transform into sword-wielding adventurers, spell-slinging wizards, whip-cracking cowboys, and more as they bounce through the game’s numerous sidescrolling stages. Kirby’s allies (and frenemies) like Waddle Dee or Meta Knight are also playable.

The Switch version features enhanced visuals, new Copy Ability transformations like Mecha Kirby, and new Super Moves acquired by inhaling powerful enemies. Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe also includes the Wii version’s minigame collection, as well as all-new minigames like “Magolor’s Tome Trackers.”

If you’re curious about Kirby’s other outings on Nintendo Switch, check out our Kirby and the Forgotten Land review, which launched earlier in 2022. The multiplayer party game Kirby's Dream Buffet also recently went live on Switch in August.