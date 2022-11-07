Where To Preorder God Of War Ragnarok Ahead Of Wednesday's Launch
Still need to preorder a copy of the biggest PlayStation game of the year?
The wait is just about over. God of War Ragnarok releases this Wednesday, November 9 for PS5 and PS4. It's easily one of the biggest games of the year, so naturally it has multiple editions--four to be exact. Unfortunately, the two priciest editions--the Collector's and Jotnar--are currently sold out. It's possible that retailers will restock on launch day, but it's certainly not guaranteed. Even if you can't get your hands on one of those editions, it makes sense to preorder God of War Ragnarok, since you'll get some bonus content with the Launch Edition.
Though God of War Ragnarok is releasing on both PS5 and PS4, you'll definitely get the most out of the game on PS5. PlayStation is releasing God of War Ragnarok PS5 and PS5 Digital bundles that come with a voucher for the game. The PS5 bundle costs $560, while the PS5 Digital bundle goes for $460. You're saving 10 bucks versus buying the console and game separately.
God of War Ragnarok Preorder Bonuses
If you preorder any edition of God of War Ragnarok, you'll receive two in-game cosmetics: Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic. These are "Launch Edition" bonuses, so the code will be in the box or added to your PlayStation account upon purchasing a digital version. Though there's a chance you can snag the Launch Edition in stores without preordering on November 9, your best bet is to preorder. After all, God of War Ragnarok will undoubtedly be one of the best-selling games of the holiday season.
Preorder God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition
$60-$70
The standard edition of God of War Ragnarok includes the base game and the two cosmetics (at launch). Folks who purchase a PS4 copy will have the option to upgrade to a PS5 version for $10, regardless of whether they purchase a physical or digital edition.
Preorder God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition
$80
God of War Ragnarok's Digital Deluxe Edition comes with a bunch of in-game content as well as additional bonuses that will appeal to dedicated fans. All of the in-game bonuses will unlock at various points throughout the story. It also comes with both PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. Here's what you get with the Digital Deluxe Edition:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Art book
- Avatar Set
- PS4 Theme
Preorder God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition
$200
Sold out
God of War Ragnarok's Collector's Edition sold out very quickly when it was available to order over the summer. The Collector's Edition starts with the ornate box everything comes in. The box is a replica of the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine, which appeared in God of War.
The Collector's Edition comes with a digital copy of Ragnarok that will play both the PS5 and PS4 versions. It's a bit of a bummer that it doesn't include a physical disc, especially since the CE has a steelbook case with the Bear and the Wolf emblazoned on the front. Here's everything you get exclusively with God of War Ragnarok's Collector's Edition:
- 16" Mjolnir Hammer Replica
- 2" Vanir Twins Carvings
- Dwarven Dice Set
- Steelbook case
You also get all of the Digital Deluxe Edition goodies:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Art book
- Avatar Set
- PS4 Theme
Preorder God of War Jotnar Edition
$260
Sold out
For the ultimate God of War fans, meet the $260 Jotnar Edition. It comes with nearly everything from the Collector's Edition as well as additional bonuses. Here are the exclusive items you get with the Jotnar Edition:
- 7-inch vinyl with two tracks by Bear McCreary
- The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set
- The Legendary Draupnir Ring in a red cloth bag
- Brok's Dice Set (instead of the Dwarven Dice Set from the CE)
- Yggdrasil Cloth Map
You also get the 16-inch Mjolnir Replica, 2-inch Vanir Twins Carvings, steelbook case, a digital code of the game for PS5 and PS4, and the following digital items:
- Kratos Darkdale Armor
- Atreus Darkdale Attire
- Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
- Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
- God of War Ragnarok Digital Soundtrack
- Dark Horse Digital Mini Art book
- Avatar Set
- PS4 Theme
Preorder The Art of God of War Ragnarok
$45-$117
If you're a huge God of War fan, you should also check out The Art of God of War Ragnarok, an art book from Dark Horse that releases on December 27. The 240-page book includes concept art and commentary from the game's creators. There's a standard edition and a deluxe edition available to preorder at Amazon. The deluxe version comes with an alternate cover with a leather-like texture, slipcase, and two gorgeous art prints.
We gave the game a 9/10 in our God of War Ragnarok review thanks to its stellar writing and characters, great combat, and gorgeous visuals. "Despite being a story about warring gods and the end of the world, the soul of the game is something far more sentimental," critic Tamoor Hussain wrote. "For every moment of brutality, there is one of genuine and relatable emotion. How they land will vary from person to person, but there were multiple that left me with tears welling up. If nothing else, God of War Ragnarok further cements Sony Santa Monica's narrative team as one of the best in the business."
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Preorder Pokemon Scarlet And Violet For Less Than $50
- Preorder Bayonetta 3 At A Big Discount
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate Discounted To Just $40
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Gotham Knights Preorders Discounted Ahead Of Tomorrow's Launch
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation