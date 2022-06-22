Where To Get Perks In Shi No Numa For CoD: Vanguard Zombies

Call of Duty Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune is now live in Vanguard, bringing an "enhanced" version of the Shi No Numa Zombies map, which was originally featured in Call of Duty: World at War. Here we'll guide you through all perk locations on Shi No Numa.

Shi No Numa's perks are found around the map's primary sections: the Doctor's Quarters, Fishing Hut, Comm Room, Storage Hut, Dig Site, and the starting area of the Main Hut. Just like the original map, the first perk near the starting area is a set perk, but all of the additional perks are randomized. You won't get any duplicate perk fountains, it just means your favorite perk won't always be found at the same location.

NOTE: It's important to grab the perk as soon as you unlock it, because you don't have to pay for the base perks in Vanguard's Zombies mode. You only pay for the additional upgrade tiers.

All perk fountain types

Fiendish Fortitude: Vanguard's rebranding of the classic Juggernog, which is a perk that increases your health

Vanguard's rebranding of the classic Juggernog, which is a perk that increases your health Diabolical Damage: A perk that increases your critical damage, which is essentially the iconic Double Tap perk

A perk that increases your critical damage, which is essentially the iconic Double Tap perk Demonic Frenzy: A perk that boosts your reload speed, which is Vanguard's rebranding of the Speed Cola perk

A perk that boosts your reload speed, which is Vanguard's rebranding of the Speed Cola perk Aethereal Haste : A perk that boosts your movement speed, which works similar to the Stamin-Up perk

: A perk that boosts your movement speed, which works similar to the Stamin-Up perk Venomous Vigor: A perk that boosts your health regeneration speed. If you are new to Vanguard Zombies, it's important to note this perk takes inspiration from Black Ops Cold War's Quick Revive with the faster health regeneration, but unlike Zombies' iconic Quick Revive ability, this perk will not revive you if you go down or offer faster revive times. This perk only gives you faster health regen

All perk fountain locations

Main Hut Fiendish Fortitude

Main Hut perk location

Fiendish Fortitude is found on the balcony within the upper level of Shi No Numa's Main Hut, which is also your starting room, so you'll just need to pay 1,000 Essence points to unlock the doorway that unlocks the other portion of the upper level of the hut and leads out to the balcony. Don't pay the 1,000 points for the stairs leading down into the lower level of the hut just yet.

Comm Room randomized perk machine

Comm Room perk location

Exiting from the southside of the lower level of the Main Hut, you'll take the right pathway. You'll need to unlock the path for 1,000 Essence points. Follow the pathway past the Altar of Covenant to the Comms Room building. Another 750 needed to open the door to access the Comm Room, but you'll see the perk fountain as soon as you do. While Fiendish Fortitude is a set perk at the Main Hut, the remaining perk fountains are randomized each match.

Storage randomized perk machine

Storage perk location

Exiting from the southside of the lower level of the Main Hut, you'll take the left pathway. You'll need to unlock the path for 1,000 Essence points. Follow the pathway through the swamp to the large hut marked as Storage. Another 750 needed to open the door to access the Storage building, but you'll see the perk fountain right inside the doorway.

Doctor's Quarters randomized perk machine

Doctor's Quarters perk location

Exiting from the northside of the lower level of the Main Hut, you'll take the right pathway. You'll need to unlock the path for 1,000 Essence points. Follow the pathway through the swamp to the Doctor's Quarters building. Another 750 needed to open the door to access the Doctor's Quarters, but you'll see the perk fountain as soon as you do.

Fishing Hut randomized perk machine

Fishing Hut perk locations

Exiting from the northside of the lower level of the Main Hut, you'll exit from the large gate with the Flogger trap. You'll need to pay 1,000 Essence points to unlock the gate. Follow the pathway through to the Fishing Hut. Another 750 points is needed to open the door to access the Fishing Hut, but you'll see the perk fountain right inside the doorway.

