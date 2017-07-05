Where To Find Tingle's Outfit - Zelda Breath Of The Wild DLC

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack, entitled The Master Trials, is finally out. While it introduces a wide variety of new items and armor sets to discover, it also includes an outfit based on one of Zelda's most infamous characters, the puckish and lightly dressed Tingle.

For the uninitiated, Tingle was first introduced in The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask. His outfit offers light protection overall with a low defense rating overall; however, the set bonus gives Link an increase in speed during the night, which allows him greater mobility.

Similar to the other armor sets, each piece is scattered across the world. While the Sheikah Slate offers you hints you of special books to help find each piece, you can head to straight to them if you know where each piece is. Here are the known locations for each piece of Tingle's Outfit, along with images of map and in-field locations.

Tingle's Hood

Location: Exchange Ruins - In the center of the area on the ground next to a Korok Seed.

Tingle's Shirt

Location: Castle Town Prison - On the island west of the castle, right next to the main road, buried in the ground in the center.

Tingle's Tights

Location: Mabe Village Ruins - Under a dead Guardian on the south end of the town in a puddle of water.

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs available via the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which includes a second DLC pack coming in December for $20 on the Nintendo Eshop. For more on The Master Trials DLC content, check out our roundup detailing where to find all the new armor sets and items. And be sure to follow all our Zelda guides and videos for more on the DLC.