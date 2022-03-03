Where To Find The Meteorite Staff In Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Meteorite Staff is one of the best weapons for magic you can use up through the mid-game. It has the best Intelligence scaling of any early-game staff and even grants a passive boost to Gravity-based spells. There is no way to upgrade the staff, so you’ll outgrow it eventually. Pair it with a strong Gravity spell early in the game, though, and it’s invaluable. You’ll need to brave the dangers of Caelid to get it. However, it’s possible to slip in and grab the staff without dealing with any enemies.

Where to get the Meteorite Staff in Elden Ring

The Meteorite Staff is on a corpse hanging out of a tower window in the Street of Sages, on the border of the Swamp of Aeonia. The fastest way to get here is utilizing the trap in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins in Limgrave. Head down the stairs on the northern edge of the ruins, near where the enemies are mumbling dragon chants, and deal with the rats in the chamber there. Using magic is a good idea here, as the rats can easily overwhelm you in close-range combat.

The enemies here are also a good source of Runes early in the game.

Open the chest in the room at the end, and stand in the smoke. It’s a trap that transports you to the Sellia Crystal Tunnels in Caelid, a dangerous area you can’t escape until you rest at another Site of Grace. Wait for the centipede soldier to pass by, turn right, and follow the tunnel along until you can turn left again. Dodge as much as you can while running, as the centipede warriors behind you shoot deadly projectiles that can kill you in two hits.

Turn right at the Martyr’s Effigy, activate the Site of Grace, and rest. Leave the tunnels, call Torrent, and ride southwest across the swamp.

If you travel the swamp on foot, you'll quickly succumb to Scarlet Rot.

You’ll eventually reach the Street of Sages ruins. Keep going until you see a set of stone steps. Atop the steps is the building you’re looking for. The room with the body has several Scarlet Rot plants. You can defeat them if you want, or dismount Torrent and walk along the outer edge to grab the staff. You need 18 Intelligence to wield it effectively.

Meteorite Staff stats

Here’s what to expect from the Meteorite Staff.

Attack

Phys: 39

Magic: 0

Fire: 0

Lightning: 0

Holy: 0

Critical: 0

Sorcery: 60

Guard

Physical: 28

Magic: 17

Fire: 17

Lightning: 17

Holy: 17

Boost: 17

Scaling

Intelligence: S

Strength: D

Rock Sling Gravity spell location in Elden Ring

Get back on Torrent and go north until you see large archway. Turn left there, and you'll see a staircase in the middle of the area. Avoid the centipede mages, descend the steps, and you’ll find Rock Sling in the chest inside.

Rock Sling is a strong Gravity spell that hurls three rocks at enemies. It’s a bit sketchy at close range, though it also deals physical damage, making it handy for dealing with most enemy types. Like the Meteorite Staff, this spell requires 18 Intelligence. Gravity spells are effective against most bosses too, so consider pulling this one out in your fights against Margit and Godrick.