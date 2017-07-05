Where To Find The Korok Mask - Zelda Breath Of The Wild DLC Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack, called The Master Trials, is finally out. While it introduces a couple new armor sets, it also comes with a variety of special masks, including one that helps you locate Koroks more easily.

When you equip the mask, it shakes when one of those lovable forest spirits are nearby. Note that this mask cannot be dyed or upgraded, and if you sell it, it can't be replaced. While the game offers a special quest that provides clues to help you find it, you can head straight there if you're privy to where its located.

Location: The Korok Mask is found in a chest in the Lost Woods. To help narrow down the location, leave a pin somewhere between the 'Lost Woods' text and the body of water south of the woods on the map. The Korok Mask is inside a chest, so use your Sheikah Sensor and Magnesis to track and spot it.

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs included in the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which is available for $20 on the Nintendo eshop. For more on The Master Trials DLC content, check out our roundup detailing where to find all the new armor sets and items. And be sure to follow all our Zelda guides and videos for more on the DLC.