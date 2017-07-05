Where To Find Phantom Armor - Zelda Breath Of The Wild DLC Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's first DLC pack, titled The Master Trials, is finally out. Aside from a few new masks and items, it also introduces a couple of new armor sets to find, including a Phantom Armor set based on Phantom Hourglass. While the game offers clues to help you find the pieces, you can head straight to where each piece is located if you're privy to where it's located.

The Phantom Armor set has no set bonus, however, it does provide an attack boost. Each piece can be found in a treasure chest out in the world. To find them more easily, use your Sheikah Sensor to track treasure chests and enable Magnesis to spot them.

Each piece in the set can be found in the Central Hyrule region. Here's where to find them:

Phantom Helmet

Location: It's in the Coliseum Ruins, in the ground against the the northwest wall. If you have the Lynel Mask, use it to sneak past the Lynel here and avoid a fight. Use Magnesis to grab the chest.

Phantom Armor

Location: The Sacred Ground Ruins. This chest is underwater in the southeast portion of the fountain. Use Magnesis to access it.

Phantom Greaves

Location: This chest is in the southeast section of the Hyrule Garrison Ruins. It's in the ground next to a dormant Guardian.

The Master Trials DLC is one of two DLC packs included in the Breath of the Wild Expansion Pass, which is available for $20 on the Nintendo Eshop. For more on The Master Trials DLC content, check out our roundup detailing where to find all the new armor sets and items. And be sure to follow all our Zelda guides and videos for more on the DLC.